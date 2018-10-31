It’s Too Much Now – Leeds United Star Wants Weakness Addressing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has called for his team-mates to keep their guard up during set-pieces after admitting the Whites have conceded too many goals from dead-ball situations.



The side have conceded goals during set-piece situations in two out of their last three games and have dropped points in both those games.











The most recent example of their weakness was against Nottingham Forest, where Jack Robinson was allowed space to score with his head and give his side the lead.



Roofe eventually helped the side draw level, but the striker feels it is about time the Whites become more disciplined while defending dead ball situations.





“I think we have conceded a bit too many now", Roofe was quoted saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post, speaking about a weakness from set-piece situations.



“It might be time where we need to just do something with it. But hopefully we just get a bit better at it.



“We don’t want to be conceding goals full stop and we have been conceding a bit too many from set-pieces.



“It seems like it’s a recurring thing so it is something we need to work on.



“But that’s what we are going to do this week I suppose, we are going to work on our weaknesses and hopefully we can do that and show that against Wigan."



Leeds have conceded 12 goals so far this season, the second fewest among the top six sides in the Championship.



Marcelo Bielsa’s side will travel to the DW Stadium on Sunday to take on Wigan Athletic in their next Championship fixture.