XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2018 - 15:42 GMT

It’s Too Much Now – Leeds United Star Wants Weakness Addressing




Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has called for his team-mates to keep their guard up during set-pieces after admitting the Whites have conceded too many goals from dead-ball situations.

The side have conceded goals during set-piece situations in two out of their last three games and have dropped points in both those games.




The most recent example of their weakness was against Nottingham Forest, where Jack Robinson was allowed space to score with his head and give his side the lead.

Roofe eventually helped the side draw level, but the striker feels it is about time the Whites become more disciplined while defending dead ball situations.
 


“I think we have conceded a bit too many now", Roofe was quoted saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post, speaking about a weakness from set-piece situations.

“It might be time where we need to just do something with it. But hopefully we just get a bit better at it.


“We don’t want to be conceding goals full stop and we have been conceding a bit too many from set-pieces.

“It seems like it’s a recurring thing so it is something we need to work on.

“But that’s what we are going to do this week I suppose, we are going to work on our weaknesses and hopefully we can do that and show that against Wigan."

Leeds have conceded 12 goals so far this season, the second fewest among the top six sides in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will travel to the DW Stadium on Sunday to take on Wigan Athletic in their next Championship fixture.

 