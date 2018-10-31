XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2018 - 14:55 GMT

Jordan Rossiter Ready To Answer – Former Australia Star Didn’t Want Steven Gerrard To Cut In




Former Australia international Ned Zelic says he would like to have heard Jordan Rossiter's answer to a press conference question before Steven Gerrard interrupted, but has saluted the Rangers boss for stepping in nevertheless.

Gerrard was not happy after the Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen on Sunday and warned the players who do not perform well that they will be replaced with players who can step up in the blue shirt.




Ahead of the Gers’ clash against Kilmarnock, Rossiter was asked how the players are affected by such a statement.

Before Rossiter could respond, Gerrard, seated alongside him for the press conference, intervened and made clear it was a question the reporters should ask the manager and not a player who has been injured for two years.
 


After the question was asked, Gerrard interrupted and said: “I’ll answer that. It’s a warning. That’s a question for me, not him. He’s been injured for two years.

“At a big club you expect big players to step up on big occasions and provide big moments.


“If that doesn’t happen, at any big club, the manager and the recruitment will find better players or players who will do that.”

Zelic was pleased with Gerrard's response, but the Australian admits he would have liked to have heard what Rossiter's view on his manager's statement was.

He wrote on Twitter: “Well said Stevie G etc, etc.

"But still would've loved to hear a player’s opinion.

"Jordan Rossiter ready to answer the question.”

Rangers will have the chance to put the disappointing cup exit behind them when they host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox tonight.

 