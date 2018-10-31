Juventus Captain Responds To Jose Mourinho Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has quipped that he won’t be giving a lesson in defending at Harvard, responding to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s recent praise.



Chiellini, alongside Leonardo Bonucci, gave a defensive masterclass against Manchester United last week as Juventus scored a narrow but comfortable win at Old Trafford in the Champions League.











Mourinho, who wanted to sign a defensive leader in the summer for his backline, enthusiastically praised the Italian duo for their performance and said that they can provide lessons on defending at Harvard.



Chiellini has responded to the praise from the Manchester United manager and insisted that the only reason he wants to go to Harvard University is to get a master’s degree in Economics.





“I would like to go to Harvard University to get a master’s degree in Economics”, the Italian defender told TuttoJuve.



“Not to give a lesson on defending.”



Bonucci revealed recently that Manchester United wanted to sign him in the summer, but once Juventus came calling he wanted to return to his former club.



Mourinho is eyeing signing a big name centre-back in January, with Manchester United believed to be prepared to loosen the purse strings.

