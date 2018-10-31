XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2018 - 15:53 GMT

Juventus Captain Responds To Jose Mourinho Praise

 




Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has quipped that he won’t be giving a lesson in defending at Harvard, responding to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s recent praise.

Chiellini, alongside Leonardo Bonucci, gave a defensive masterclass against Manchester United last week as Juventus scored a narrow but comfortable win at Old Trafford in the Champions League.




Mourinho, who wanted to sign a defensive leader in the summer for his backline, enthusiastically praised the Italian duo for their performance and said that they can provide lessons on defending at Harvard.

Chiellini has responded to the praise from the Manchester United manager and insisted that the only reason he wants to go to Harvard University is to get a master’s degree in Economics.
 


“I would like to go to Harvard University to get a master’s degree in Economics”, the Italian defender told TuttoJuve.

“Not to give a lesson on defending.”


Bonucci revealed recently that Manchester United wanted to sign him in the summer, but once Juventus came calling he wanted to return to his former club.

Mourinho is eyeing signing a big name centre-back in January, with Manchester United believed to be prepared to loosen the purse strings.
 