Legend Frank Lampard Will Be Looking To Win – Former Chelsea Star On Blues Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has insisted that it will be a big night for Frank Lampard when he makes his return to Stamford Bridge as the opposition manager with Derby County this evening in the EFL Cup.



Lampard, who penned a deal with Derby to embark upon his first ever managerial role in the summer, will now make a return to the club where he made his name, when the Rams meet Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.











The Englishman is the all-time highest goalscorer for Chelsea and won 11 trophies, including the Champions League, during his 13-year-long stint at Stamford Bridge.



Derby knocked over Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the previous round to book their berth in the fourth round of the competition and are now unbeaten in their last five Championship games.





Essien, who spent many successful years with Lampard at Chelsea, insisted that it will be a big and memorable night for his former team-mate when he returns to Stamford Bridge.



The Ghanaian also added that it will not be easy to cause an upset against Chelsea since they are clearly the favourites ahead of the meeting.



"We all know what he did for Chelsea, he is a legend”, Essien told Omnisport.



"He's coming home so it will be a big night.



"I'm sure he's looking to win but it's not easy at Stamford Bridge."



Chelsea have progressed from 18 of their last 19 EFL Cup matches against non-Premier League sides and have also won their previous eight matches against Derby at Stamford Bridge.

