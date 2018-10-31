XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2018 - 11:28 GMT

Ligue 1 Giants Lyon With Eye On Newcastle United Striker Target

 




Lyon have been keeping close tabs on Newcastle United attacking target Sebastien Haller with a view to making a move for him in the future.

The former Auxerre striker has netted six goals in nine Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and it has brought him to the attention of several cl




A number of clubs are looking at the January window to fill holes in their squad and Haller has emerged as a target for a few who are looking to add more goals to their team.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has identified the Frenchman as a priority target for the winter window, but according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, he could face competition from one of the Ligue 1 giants for his signature.
 


It has been claimed Lyon have stepped up their scouting of Haller over the last few weeks and are keeping a close eye on his performances in Germany.

However, it is unclear whether they are considering a move in January or are prepared to wait until the summer to add to their attacking resources.


Newcastle are keen to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt striker in the winter window and Benitez has received assurances that he will have money to spend in January.

Haller has a contract until 2021 with the Bundesliga club.
 