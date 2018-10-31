Ligue 1 Giants Lyon With Eye On Newcastle United Striker Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon have been keeping close tabs on Newcastle United attacking target Sebastien Haller with a view to making a move for him in the future.



The former Auxerre striker has netted six goals in nine Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and it has brought him to the attention of several cl











A number of clubs are looking at the January window to fill holes in their squad and Haller has emerged as a target for a few who are looking to add more goals to their team.



Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has identified the Frenchman as a priority target for the winter window, but according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, he could face competition from one of the Ligue 1 giants for his signature.





It has been claimed Lyon have stepped up their scouting of Haller over the last few weeks and are keeping a close eye on his performances in Germany.



However, it is unclear whether they are considering a move in January or are prepared to wait until the summer to add to their attacking resources.



Newcastle are keen to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt striker in the winter window and Benitez has received assurances that he will have money to spend in January.



Haller has a contract until 2021 with the Bundesliga club.

