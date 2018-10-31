XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2018 - 18:50 GMT

Marko Arnautovic On Bench – West Ham Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side in the EFL Cup this evening.

The Hammers are looking to make progress in the competition and face a Tottenham side that were last in action on Monday night against Manchester City.




West Ham are without skipper Mark Noble, who is suspended, while Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid, Andy Carroll, Carlos Sanchez, Manuel Lanzini and Jack Wilshere are also sidelined.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini selects Adrian in goal, while Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena are the centre-back pairing. Pedro Obiang and Declan Rice slot into midfield, while Felipe Anderson will look to create. Javier Hernandez is up top.

If the West Ham manager needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options available include Robert Snodgrass and Marko Arnautovic.

 


West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Adrian, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Obiang, Rice, Anderson, Antonio, Diangana, Hernandez

Substitutes: Fabianski, Balbuena, Coventry, Snodgrass, Powell, Arnautovic, Perez 
 