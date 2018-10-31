Newcastle United Facing Tough Task Landing Sebastien Haller

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United will have to dig deep if they are to tempt Eintracht Frankfurt into selling Sebastien Haller in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



Rafael Benitez has zeroed in on the 24-year-old as the man needed to boost his attacking options at St. James' Park and Newcastle are expected to approach Eintracht Frankfurt when the window swings back open.











Ligue 1 giants Lyon also have an interest in Haller, but Eintracht Frankfurt may be tricky to deal with.



The Bundesliga side are secretly hoping they may be able to finish in a European qualification spot this season and view Haller as key to those plans.





As such, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Eintracht Frankfurt will need to be made an irresistible offer if they are to agree to sell Haller.



Eintracht Frankfurt currently sit in seventh place in the Bundesliga table following a strong start, picking up 14 points from their opening nine league games.



Haller, 24, has scored six goals in the Bundesliga this term, having appeared in every game for Eintracht Frankfurt so far, also chipping in with five assists.



The striker is under contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until the summer of 2021.

