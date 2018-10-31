Our Level Definitely Improving – Brendan Rodgers As Celtic Thrash Dundee

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers says he is convinced that Celtic's game is improving following the Bhoys' 5-0 thrashing of Dundee on Wednesday evening.



It took just 20 minutes for Celtic to take the lead against a struggling Dundee side when Tom Rogic hit the back of the net with a left-footed effort.











Celtic made it 2-0 just 13 minutes later when Scott Sinclair scored from the penalty spot, while Dundee were reeling when Kieran Tierney played in James Forrest to make it 3-0 in the 38th minute.



The visitors were in 4-0 up at half time when, into first half stoppage time, Forrest turned provider for Odsonne Edouard to score.





It was 5-0 to Celtic three minutes into the second half with Edouard assisting Ryan Christie.



The Bhoys saw out the game to claim a comfortable win and Rodgers was delighted with what he saw from his men against Dundee.



"Firstly, our defensive compactness and our ability to press the game is always important", Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland.



"Our technical level in the game was very high.



"Good movement, good combination play, and scored some wonderful goals.



"You need good movement and a bit of quality to break Dundee down.



"Rogic finished his goal magnificently and once it goes in, you see the level of the team get even better.



"It's about getting back to how we know we can play, and we're starting to see that now. The creativity, the scoring of goals, but also not conceding any.



"The level of our game is definitely improving", the Celtic boss added.

