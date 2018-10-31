Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Blackpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Blackpool

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome League One side Blackpool to the Emirates Stadium for an EFL Cup fourth round tie tonight.



Gunners boss Unai Emery saw his side's eleven game winning streak ended at the weekend as Crystal Palace held the Spaniard's side to a draw.











Emery gives an outing to experienced goalkeeper Petr Cech, while Carl Jenkinson, Shkodran Mustafi and Stephan Lichtsteiner join debutant Julio Pleguezuelo at the back. Matteo Guendouzi slots into midfield with Aaron Ramsey, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan will look to support Danny Welbeck.



If the Gunners boss wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available for him to turn to include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi.



Arsenal Team vs Blackpool



Cech, Jenkinson, Mustafi, Pleguezuelo, Litchtsteiner, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck



Substitutes: Martinez, Holding, Torriera, Willock, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Nketiah

