XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2018 - 18:36 GMT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Blackpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Blackpool
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome League One side Blackpool to the Emirates Stadium for an EFL Cup fourth round tie tonight.

Gunners boss Unai Emery saw his side's eleven game winning streak ended at the weekend as Crystal Palace held the Spaniard's side to a draw.




Emery gives an outing to experienced goalkeeper Petr Cech, while Carl Jenkinson, Shkodran Mustafi and Stephan Lichtsteiner join debutant Julio Pleguezuelo at the back. Matteo Guendouzi slots into midfield with Aaron Ramsey, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan will look to support Danny Welbeck.

If the Gunners boss wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available for him to turn to include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi.

 


Arsenal Team vs Blackpool

Cech, Jenkinson, Mustafi, Pleguezuelo, Litchtsteiner, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck

Substitutes: Martinez, Holding, Torriera, Willock, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Nketiah 
 