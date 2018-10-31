XRegister
31/10/2018 - 11:54 GMT

Rangers In Chase For Premier League Star As Contract Extension Won’t Be Triggered

 




Steven Davis’ contract with Southampton will not see an automatic one-year extension triggered, something which has brought Rangers into the chase for their former star.

Rangers are interested in signing the 33-year-old midfielder in the January transfer window as Steven Gerrard looks to add more experience to his squad mid-season.




The Glasgow giants are eyeing an initial loan agreement with Southampton for Davis with an option to make the move permanent at a later date.

Davis has been regularly linked with a move back to Rangers, but he has continued to work hard in order reignite his career in the Premier League. However, it seems he has no path back into the first team at St Mary's.
 


And according to the Belfast Telegraph, injury troubles mean that his contract will not be automatically extended for one more year, which has brought Rangers into the game.

The Gers are in talks with Davis’ representatives and Southampton and are hopeful that an agreement will be made in time to take the midfielder back to Ibrox.


The Northern Ireland captain has played just six minutes of Premier League football this season and is said to be now keen to return to Scotland with his former club.

He made more than 200 appearances for Rangers during his four seasons with the club and also guided them to a UEFA Cup final in 2008.
 