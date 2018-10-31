XRegister
06 October 2016

31/10/2018 - 17:54 GMT

Rangers’ Quality Has Improved But Aberdeen Defeat Still Reality Check Says Ex-Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland star Alan Rough feels Sunday’s defeat to Aberdeen was a reality check for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side.

The Glasgow giants were below par in their 1-0 defeat against the Dons in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park.




Gerrard was disappointed after a timid performance from his side and warned the players in his squad that he won’t think twice about replacing them with better quality players in the future.

Rangers have earned praise for their progress in Europe this season and Rough admits that the new manager has considerably improved the quality of the squad in the summer.
 


However, he feels there is still work to be done and the semi-final defeat to Aberdeen was a sign of what Rangers still need to do to continue to improve further.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer’s the Football Show: “There’s no doubt about it that the players he has brought in are a better level than what they had.


“He obviously sees another level there and he has given everybody a warning there that if they got the money, he’ll go and buy.

“The results in Europe were good and quite rightly so the supporters were on a high, but it was a reality check for them.

“They still have a long way to go.”

Gerrard is expected to spend when the transfer window again opens in January.
 