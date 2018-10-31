XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2018 - 14:45 GMT

Roma Consider Swoop For Tottenham Star In January

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has emerged as a possible target for Serie A giants Roma.

Roma are set to invest in their squad during the winter transfer window and bringing in a new midfielder is believed to be one of their priorities in January.




Monchi, the club’s sporting director, has been canvassing the market for midfielders in recent months and it has been claimed that a shortlist of targets has been prepared.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tottenham star Wanyama is on Roma’s radar as the club look to bring in midfield reinforcements during the winter window.
 


The Kenyan midfield enforcer has found himself on the fringes of the Tottenham squad this season and injuries and form mean that he has only made three appearances from the bench in the league.

Wanyama is no longer a certain starter in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and as such could find an offer from Roma tempting.


Roma are considering taking him to Italy and could even look to sign him on an initial loan deal in January.

The 27-year-old still has close to three years left on his current deal with Spurs.
 