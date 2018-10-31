Roma Now Showing Interest In Ajax Man On Chelsea and Liverpool’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Roma are interested in signing Liverpool and Chelsea linked midfielder Donny van de Beek.



A product of the Ajax academy, the 21-year-old midfielder has gone under the radar because of the amount of interest his midfield partner Frenkie de Jong has been attracting.











However, Van de Beek has also been on the radar of top clubs in Europe due to his performances at Ajax this season and the Dutch giants could also struggle to hold on to him.



Liverpool and Chelsea have both been strongly linked with wanting Van de Beek, while Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in exploring the possibility of taking him to the Premier League.





However, the Dutchman has also been attracting interest from Italy, as according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma are considering making a move for the Ajax midfielder soon.



The Giallorossi have been keeping a close watch on his development and are preparing the groundwork for an approach for the Ajax star in the future.



Ajax are aware of the interest Van de Beek has been attracting and have slapped a €40m asking price on the midfielder.



The Dutchman, who has a contract until 2022 with Ajax, has also earned five international caps for the Netherlands.

