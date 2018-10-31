Ryan Christie Starts – Celtic Team vs Dundee Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Dundee vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play struggling Dundee in a Scottish Premiership game at Dens Park this evening.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers saw his side book their spot in the Scottish League Cup final at the weekend by sweeping aside Craig Levein's Hearts at Murrayfield.











Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal, while in defence he plumps for Dedryck Boyata and Filip Benkovic as the central pairing. Tom Rogic slots into midfield, while Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie play. James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Odsonne Edouard.



If the Celtic manager wants to make changes to his team then he can look to the bench, where options include Lewis Morgan and Kristoffer Ajer.



Celtic currently sit in third place in the Premiership standings on 19 points, while Dundee sit bottom with just three points from their ten games.



Celtic Team vs Dundee



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Hendry, Arzani, Hayes, Morgan, Ajer, Johnston

