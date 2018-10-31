Serie A Pair Looking Towards Out-of-favour Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina and Genoa are considering a swoop for Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic in the new year, it has been claimed.



Markovic’s proposed switch to Anderlecht failed go through in the final hours of the summer transfer window and the winger has been out of Jurgen Klopp’s plans all season.











The Serbian is firmly out of Liverpool’s thinking with still eight months left on his contract with the Merseyside giants.



Markovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Anderlecht and is looking for a club to join in time for the opening of the January transfer window.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Markovic has been attracting interest from Serie A, with Fiorentina and Genoa interested in snapping him up.



With his contract running out next summer, the two Italian clubs are looking at the possibility of signing him on a free transfer.



However, it is unclear whether they will be making a move to take him away from Liverpool in the January window.



It also remains to be seen whether Liverpool agree to take a financial hit and allow Markovic to find a way out of the club in January for nothing.

