Sunderland Supremo Expects Movement In January Transfer Window

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is confident that his club will make moves in the transfer market in January, though the Black Cats will not go beyond their budget.



Life in League One is new for the Black Cats and under Donald they have kept a close watch on their wage bill and expenditure.











Donald admits that he was hoping the wage bill would be at a lower level than it currently is and insists Sunderland have treated the league seriously.



But despite treading a fine financial line, Donald is confident of Sunderland adding to their squad in the new year, while he also expects movement out.





"We've given this league commitment that we'll stay within certain figures but we were cautious with that", Donald was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.



"We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to deliver the numbers and it that way it has been a very pressurised six months to try and deliver the result.



"We haven't got the wage bill down quite as much as what we thought we would.



"In reality, one transfer window probably wasn't enough.



"But in the rest of the club we've done really well and I think that should enable us to have the January we need.



"We've got stay within the framework but I think there'll be a little bit of movement around anyway, with a couple of players that might depart.



"Jack and I have already talked about strengthening one or two areas and I think we'll be able to do that."



Lee Cattermole, Bryan Oviedo and Aiden McGeady are among the club's highest earners.

