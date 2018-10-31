XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2018 - 12:26 GMT

This Has Helped Lots In Me Settling In – Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson

 




Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson has insisted that his Brazilian team-mates at Anfield have helped him massively to settle in and feel at home since his arrival on Merseyside in the summer.

Alisson, who joined Liverpool in a blockbuster deal in the summer, has quickly justified his hefty price-tag with some impressive performances for the Reds this term.




The Brazilian has notched up six clean sheets from his 10 appearances in the Premier League so far, while helping Liverpool keep up with league leaders Manchester City at the summit of the league table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have conceded just four goals so far this season, with Alisson being praised for his impact.
 


Alisson insisted that his Brazilian team-mates at Anfield have played a massive role in helping him settle down and feel at home on Merseyside since he first arrived in the summer.

“It helps a lot, mainly with settling in”, Alisson told the club’s official website.


“It’s not easy to come from one place – a city and a culture – and come to another country.

"The weather is different, everything changes; you have to adapt to everything, a new language.

“So having the Brazilians here does help.

"It helps me and helps my family settle in as well. My wife socialises a lot with my Brazilian teammates’ wives as well.

“That’s really important and it helps me, knowing my family are well and there’s a wider support network for them, even though the club provides us with everything we need.

“I have a great relationship with all my teammates here but it’s always good to have a piece of home, our country, with us.”

Liverpool will next face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League as they aim to maintain their unbeaten start in the league so far this season.
 