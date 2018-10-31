This Is Why Olivier Ntcham Is Struggling – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough feels Celtic midfielder Oliver Ntcham has missed Scott Brown’s presence beside him in recent games.



The French midfielder has been a lynchpin of Celtic’s midfield since joining the club last year and has been a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ team ever since his arrival.











However, his performances have dipped in recent games and he was replaced by Ryan Christie during half-time in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Hearts on Sunday at Murrayfield.



There are concerns about the Frenchman’s recent form at Celtic and Rough believes one of the key reasons Ntcham has been struggling is because of Brown’s absence in recent games.





The Celtic captain missed the Scottish League Cup semi-final due to a knee injury and only played 21 minutes in their last league game against Hibernian.



Former Celtic man Rough is of the opinion Ntcham has been missing the influence of Brown beside him in the centre of Celtic’s midfield.



He said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show when speaking about Ntcham: “I think he’s struggling because Brown is not there.



“It just shows how much Brown and Ntcham almost bounce off each other.



“He lost the influence of Brown beside him.”



It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman is part of the eleven when Celtic take on Dundee tonight.

