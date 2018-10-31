Wes Foderingham Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock side at Ibrox this evening.



The Gers suffered the disappointment of being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup at the semi-final stage by Aberdeen on Sunday and will want to bounce back.











While Rangers have made good progress in Europe under Steven Gerrard, they sit just fifth in the Scottish Premiership standings.



Gerrard brings in Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while for the centre-back pairing he opts for Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. Andy Halliday slots into midfield with Lassana Coulibaly, while Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Daniel Candieas will look to support Alfredo Morelos.



If the Rangers boss wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Ryan Jack and Kyle Lafferty.



Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock



Foderingham, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Flanagan, Halliday, Coulibaly, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos



Substitutes: McGregor, Katic, Jack, Rossiter, Grezda, Middleton, Lafferty

