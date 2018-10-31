XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2018 - 18:47 GMT

Wes Foderingham Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock side at Ibrox this evening.

The Gers suffered the disappointment of being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup at the semi-final stage by Aberdeen on Sunday and will want to bounce back.




While Rangers have made good progress in Europe under Steven Gerrard, they sit just fifth in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Gerrard brings in Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while for the centre-back pairing he opts for Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. Andy Halliday slots into midfield with Lassana Coulibaly, while Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Daniel Candieas will look to support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers boss wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Ryan Jack and Kyle Lafferty.

 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

Foderingham, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Flanagan, Halliday, Coulibaly, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos 

Substitutes: McGregor, Katic, Jack, Rossiter, Grezda, Middleton, Lafferty 
 