Beating West Ham Result of Season, Tottenham Legend Says

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has praised Spurs’ performance against West Ham United on Wednesday night, despite the north London giants fielding a much changed side.



Mauricio Pochettino made ten changes to the side that started against Manchester City, but Tottenham managed to beat West Ham 3-1 and book a place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.











Roberts was particularly impressed with the way Kyle Walker-Peters, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, and Davinson Sanchez performed.



The trio have not played together but put in a stable performance at the back, as did the rest of the team, who have barely played together.





Roberts wrote on Twitter: “For me [the] result of the season with a side who have not played together.



“Well done Spurs.



“I thought Foyth, Kyle Walker-Peters, Serge Aurier and Davinson Sanchez were superb in defence.”



Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen were also handed starts after returning from injury and having cameos against Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday.



A Fernando Llorente goal and a Heung-Min Son brace did the trick for Spurs and they will next take on Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.