Claim From Spain: Jurgen Klopp Ready To Pounce On Barcelona Star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will make a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele if there is a chance to sign him, it has been claimed in Spain.



Dembele lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, but isn’t a guaranteed starter for Barcelona because of the presence of Lionel Messi and Rafinha.











According to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, Klopp is keeping a close eye on how the Dembele situation pans out at Barcelona and will make a move should he become available.



Klopp wanted to sign Dembele from his former club Borussia Dortmund, but the Frenchman eventually moved to the Blaugrana.





Dembele was seen by many as Neymar’s replacement, but he has struggled to make his mark after his spell at the Camp Nou was interrupted by injuries.



A muscle injury in the first half of last season saw Dembele miss 16 league games as he ended up making just 17 appearances in the Spanish La Liga.



Dembele has made a total of 10 league appearances for Barcelona this season and has managed three goals in the process.



It remains to be seen if Barcelona will consider selling Dembele.