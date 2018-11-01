XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/11/2018 - 16:41 GMT

Claim From Spain: Jurgen Klopp Ready To Pounce On Barcelona Star




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will make a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele if there is a chance to sign him, it has been claimed in Spain.

Dembele lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, but isn’t a guaranteed starter for Barcelona because of the presence of Lionel Messi and Rafinha.




According to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, Klopp is keeping a close eye on how the Dembele situation pans out at Barcelona and will make a move should he become available.

Klopp wanted to sign Dembele from his former club Borussia Dortmund, but the Frenchman eventually moved to the Blaugrana.
 


Dembele was seen by many as Neymar’s replacement, but he has struggled to make his mark after his spell at the Camp Nou was interrupted by injuries.

A muscle injury in the first half of last season saw Dembele miss 16 league games as he ended up making just 17 appearances in the Spanish La Liga.


Dembele has made a total of 10 league appearances for Barcelona this season and has managed three goals in the process.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will consider selling Dembele.

 