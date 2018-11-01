Found Out I’d Be Starting In Training, Says Arsenal Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defender Julio Pleguezuelo has revealed that his debut for the Gunners happened very quickly, but says he enjoyed making his first appearance for the club.



Pleguezuelo started alongside Shkodran Mustafi at the heart of the Arsenal defence as the hosts beat Blackpool 2-1 in their round of 16 tie of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.











Speaking after the game, Pleguezuelo explained how he got a phone call to join the first team in training.



“I was meant to be playing yesterday for the under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, but I got a phone call that the first team needed me for training and I literally found out in training that I was starting.





“Everything happened so quickly and I’m so happy.



“I tried to stay very calm and I knew it was going to be a very important game for me.



“I tried to take a lot of pressure off before the game and the performance couldn’t have been any better from myself and the team”, Pleguezuelo told Arsenal’s official website.



Pleguezuelo had loan spells with Mallorca and Gimnastic before he made his Arsenal debut and he says the hard work finally paid off.



“I couldn’t be any happier and I think I’ve been waiting a long time for this.



"There’s a lot of hard work behind this and to be fair thank you very much to the boss for giving me the chance”, the defender said.



Arsenal had to sweat it out in the final 30 minutes of the game as they played with ten men following Matteo Guendouzi’s red card in the 56th minute.



Although Blackpool halved the deficit in the final 30 minutes, Pleguezuelo and the rest of his team-mates held on to emerge victorious.



The Gunners were rewarded with a tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals after getting past Blackpool.