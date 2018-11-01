He Could Be Our New Luka Modric – Tottenham Legend Lauds Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has shown his delight with the way Harry Winks is playing and feels the midfielder could be the next Luka Modric at Spurs.



Winks had an impressive cameo against Manchester City before he started against West Ham United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and helped his side to a 3-1 win over the Hammers.











The Tottenham academy graduate has made steady progress in the last 18 months after impressing Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in a central midfield role.



Roberts hopes the 22-year old can replicate former Spurs star Modric in the future and wrote on Twitter: “Really enjoying watching Harry Winks at the moment; a delightful player.





“Can be our little Modric long term I hope!”



Winks has played a role in all but two Premier League games for Tottenham this season, with three starts and five substitute appearances under his belt.



His impressive form led to an international call-up with England in October and he helped the Three Lions beat Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

