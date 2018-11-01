He’s Very Confident And I’m Very Confident In Him – Manuel Pellegrini On West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has lauded Grady Diangana for his ability after his latest display against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.



Diangana started on the right wing and played the full 90 minutes as the Hammers were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham in the round of 16 tie.











Pellegrini praised the 20-year-old’s performance in the first half and has said he admires the young attacker’s confidence and what he can do with the ball.



“Yes [he played well again]", Pellegrini told his post match press conference.





“In the first half he played very well, after that he felt a little pace of the game maybe, but I always felt that he has the ball and he does good things with the ball.



“I think he was very confident.



"He has a lot of confidence from me, the technical staff and in himself as well."



Diangana has now featured in each of the last three games West Ham have played and could be in for a sustained run, depending on the club’s injury list.



West Ham welcomed back Marko Arnautovic on Wednesday, but could not make their chances count against Spurs.



Two goals down by the 54th minute, West Ham pulled one back through Lucas Perez, but a third Tottenham goal in the 75th minute put the game to bed.