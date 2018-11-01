I Can’t Be Happy – Manuel Pellegrini Taking No Consolation From Premier League Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that he is not wholly happy with solely focusing on the Premier League now, after the Hammers’ EFL Cup loss to Tottenham Hotpsur on Wednesday.



The Hammers suffered a 3-1 loss at home against Spurs in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, courtesy of a brace from Heung-Min Son and a goal from Fernando Llorente, that came after Lucas Perez pulled one back for the hosts.











West Ham conceded the opening goal against the run of play when Son broke the deadlock in the 16th minute and never looked like recovering from it when he extended the lead early on in the second half.



Perez’s header provided a glimmer of hope but Llorente extinguished their hopes by adding a third goal for the visitors in the 75th minute to put the result beyond any doubt.





Pellegrini, who had claimed that he would take the EFL Cup seriously in the pre-match press conference, admitted that he was disappointed with the loss on the night.



The Chilean also added that he is not entirely happy with solely focusing on the Premier League from now on since he wanted to enjoy the latter stages of the cup competition this year.



“All the big teams try to play in all the competitions to the end, so I can’t be happy that we are going to be concentrating on the Premier League”, Pellegrini told the club’s official website after the game.



“We need to do it because we are eliminated but if you asked me before the game I preferred to beat Tottenham and continue in the cup until the last stage.”



West Ham will next face Burnley at home on Saturday in the Premier League as they aim to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

