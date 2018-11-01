It’s Important – Unai Emery Keen To Make Home Advantage Count Against Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Unai Emery has welcomed the Gunners’ home advantage for their EFL Cup quarter-final clash against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur after their win over Blackpool on Wednesday.



The Gunners booked their berth in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup with a 2-1 win over League One outfit Blackpool at the Emirates on Wednesday night.











Stephan Lichtsteiner opened the scoring in the first half with his first ever goal for Arsenal before Emile Smith-Rowe doubled their advantage shortly after the half-time interval.



The game produced a few dramatic moments as both teams were reduced to ten-men by the end of proceedings after Matteo Guendouzi and Paudie O’Connor, who pulled a goal back for the visitors, were given their marching orders during two separate incidents in the second half.





The result, coupled with Tottenham’s triumph over West Ham at the London Stadium, meant that the two teams will contest a north London derby in the quarter-finals at the Emirates in December.



Emery welcomed his team’s home advantage in the cup tie by suggesting that Arsenal will be boosted by the backing of their own supporters on home soil during the derby clash.



“We are here to do one thing in this title and we are going to play against the big teams”, Emery said in his post-match press conference.



“I think this is the moment also to play the first derby against Tottenham.



"For us, it's different if we play away or if we play here at home.



“I think it's important for us to play here with our supporters at Emirates.



“I think this is the moment for both clubs, a great moment, but only one can win.”



Arsenal will next face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates.

