06 October 2016

01/11/2018 - 16:55 GMT

Plymouth Boss Reveals Defensive Blow Ahead of Sunderland Clash

 




Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has revealed that defender Scott Wootton has suffered another injury setback which will force him to miss Saturday's match against Sunderland.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since late September after he picked up a thigh injury in the 2-1 defeat away to Charlton Athletic.




Plymouth boss Adams has been wanting to welcome Wootton back, but revealed that the defender is still with the club's medical team and will be out for another couple of weeks.

Wootton's defensive partner Ryan Edwards will also miss the Sunderland game with a chest infection.
 


In the absence of the two defenders, manager Adams has played Niall Canavan and Yann Songo’o,, who have performed the defensive roles for the team.

“Scott Wootton is still with the medical team. He was due to return but has had a setback so he will be out for another couple of weeks", Adams was quoted as saying by the Plymouth Herald.


On Edwards, Adams said: “He has got a chest infection and has been to see the doctor about that.

“He’s not training.

"He’s just resting at this moment in time.

“They are checking out his lung function to see what the requirements are.”

Wootton was released by MK Dons at the end of last season and Plymouth snapped up the former Leeds United man.
 