06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/11/2018 - 14:19 GMT

Rest of League Must Be Wary of Celtic Now – Bhoys Legend

 




Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has told the Bhoys' Scottish Premiership rivals they should be wary of the Hoops and their destructive form as they are growing in confidence with every passing game.

The Bhoys registered an emphatic 5-0 win over bottom-placed Dundee during their Premiership clash at Dens Park on Wednesday night courtesy of goals from Tom Rogic, Scott Sinclair, James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie.




Brendan Rodgers’ men have now scored an impressive 18 goals in their last five games across all competitions in recent weeks and are increasingly looking like a force to reckon with domestically.

Despite their worrying form in Europe so far this season, Celtic have recovered handsomely from a poor start to the campaign while also booking their place in the final of the Scottish League Cup in December.
 


Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BT Sport, feels that the other teams in the Premiership should now be wary of Celtic and their destructive form in recent weeks.

“It was important they didn't slip up and we didn't expect them to”, Sutton said on BT Sport.


“But it was really emphatic. There was a big gulf, it was too easy for Celtic.

“They are growing in confidence and the rest of the league now must be really wary of Celtic, and rightly so.”

Celtic will now face league leaders Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday in the Premiership and can trim the gap between the two sides to just a single point if they register a win.
 