St Mirren Game Is Must-Win, Rangers Midfielder Admits

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has called for his team-mates to step up against St. Mirren on Saturday after the 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.



The Gers took the lead, but were pegged back by Kilmarnock as Steven Gerrard’s side failed to win for the third time in three games.











Rangers moved up to fourth in the Premiership table with the draw, but Jack believes every game is a must-win especially after the team’s recent form.



“Every game is a must-win, but none more-so than now when we have just dropped two points", he told Rangers TV.





“You go to St Mirren and the frustrations we are feeling and the way the boys are – they are down and it is important we get back in training and come Saturday we are ready to take that frustration out."



Rangers have seen a lot of the ball in the last two games in all competitions, but haven’t been able to make the best use of it as they have scored just once.



Jack feels that the onus is on the team to break down the opposition, who are increasingly adopting a defensive approach against Rangers.



“To be fair, the last three games, Spartak, Aberdeen and then Kilmarnock tonight, all three teams have been the same low-block and sitting back, letting us have possession and saying to us to go and break them down.



“We need to come up with the answers.



"We can’t just keep the ball and nothing happening.



"We are the ones on the pitch and we are the ones who need to come up with the answers."



Rangers’ upcoming opponents St. Mirren have picked up just four points from 11 Premiership games so far and the Light Blues will feel they have the perfect opportunity to bounce back and pick up three points.