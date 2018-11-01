Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Understands View Black Cats Haven’t Hit Peak Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has agreed there is an argument to make that his side have not hit top gear yet as they have not handed out a thrashing.



The Black Cats find themselves third in the League One table with 32 points from 15 games and trail leaders Portsmouth by three points, with a game in hand.











Questions though have persisted about whether the side have hit their best form yet and while Ross can see the argument, he is nevertheless pleased with what his men have served up.



"It’s an interesting opinion and you may argue for or against it because we haven’t gone and absolutely battered anybody yet", the manager said at a press conference when asked about the Black Cats not yet being at their best.





"I think that is line with a lot of people’s opinions that coming into this league it would be really straight forward.



"I think what a lot of people have grown to understand is that it is a tough league and it is not easy to win games in it.



"So, I would agree to an extent, in terms of that: have we put everything together for a complete 90-minute performance? Probably not.



"But, there’s been enough good performances either in a game or for at least parts during a game, to be happy with it.



"We just need to continue to do that and we’ve shown already we’re continuing to get good results", Ross added.



The Black Cats, looking to bounce back up to the Championship, have lost just one of their 15 league games, winning nine.



They have won their last five games in all competitions and will head into the game against Plymouth Argyle with confidence.

