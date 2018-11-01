XRegister
01/11/2018 - 14:37 GMT

Take Chelsea Display Confidence Into Birmingham Game, Mason Mount Tells Derby

 




Chelsea loanee Mason Mount has insisted that Derby County must take confidence from their performance at Stamford Bridge into their Championship clash with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Frank Lampard’s men played out an entertaining EFL Cup fourth round clash with Chelsea on Wednesday and came up just short of going through after suffering a 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge.




The Rams put forward an encouraging and valiant display against the Premier League giants as they fought their way back not once but twice during a first half that proved to be a goal-fest.

Mount, who was allowed to represent Derby against his parent club, impressed tremendously and provided the assist for Martyn Waghorn’s goal on the night.
 


The midfielder insisted that Derby must try and take confidence from their performance against Chelsea into their Championship clash with Birmingham at Pride Park on Saturday.

“Now it’s back to the league”, Mount told Rams TV after the game.


“I think we have got to take the confidence we have been playing with into the next game and how well we played against Middlesbrough as well, even though we didn’t get the result we wanted.

“The confidence we have got building we need to take that into Birmingham now.”

Derby are currently sixth in the Championship table and unbeaten in their last five outings in the league, a run that included wins over promotion rivals Sheffield United and West Brom.
 