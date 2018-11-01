These Two Gave Me Everything – Steven Gerrard Singles Out Rangers Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says that Gers duo Andy Halliday and James Tavernier gave him everything during his side's disappointing draw against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.



The Gers were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Steve Clarke’s men after Alfredo Morelos’ early opening goal in the ninth minute was cancelled out by Greg Stewart, just six minutes later.











Gerrard’s men failed to shake off the disappointment of losing out in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup to Aberdeen last Sunday as they suffered yet another blow after a string of impressive performances in recent weeks.



Kilmarnock, who have played an extra game, are in third place in the table following the result at Ibrox and continued their impressive start to the season.





Gerrard feels that both Halliday and Tavernier were the only bright spots in an otherwise mediocre performance from Rangers on Wednesday.



The Rangers boss also admitted that his other changes did not work out well and insisted that his team did not do enough to win the game.



“My changes didn’t work out how I envisaged but I actually thought Andy Halliday gave everything he got; he delivered everything I wanted him to do”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“Tav did too and Tav has played every minute of every game and Tav has gone to the well for us.



"He was excellent.



“I don’t think any other players can use tiredness as an excuse but we just weren’t at it, we didn’t do enough to win the game."



Rangers, who have a game in hand over league leaders Hearts, are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with 18 points from their 10 games so far this season.

