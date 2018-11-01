XRegister
06 October 2016

01/11/2018 - 16:21 GMT

Time To Kick On In Championship, Derby County Hitman Insists

 




Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn has insisted that the Rams mean business in the Championship, while stressing that they need to stamp their authority on the league and kick on.

Waghorn scored during the Rams’ 3-2 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night to take his goal tally to three across all competitions so far this season.




Frank Lampard’s men were unlucky not to come away with a result from the game, having produced some sublime football at Stamford Bridge.

The Championship outfit rattled a few cages and more as they fought valiantly before bowing out of the competition in the end.
 


Waghorn insisted that Derby mean business in the Championship this season under Lampard and stressed that they should stamp their authority on England’s second division and kick on in the right direction.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down now because we’ve got a big game on Saturday”, Waghorn told Rams TV.


“We have got to get back to the training ground and prepare for that.

“We’ve put ourselves in great credit, coming to Stamford Bridge and to Old Trafford, but we are back to league action now and we mean business.

“We need to stamp our authority in that and kick on.

“We have got to build on the positive results we did have before this result and go back to that mentality and enjoy a good couple of games.”

Derby will next face Birmingham City at Pride Park on Saturday in the Championship as they aim to continue their steady ascent in the league table.
 