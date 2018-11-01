We Deserve The Boos – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Won’t Protect Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has admitted that the performance his Rangers side put in against Kilmarnock deserves criticism from the fans.



Rangers came in for criticism from the fans as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Steve Clarke’s side at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership encounter on Wednesday night.











The Gers took the lead inside 10 minutes when Alfredo Morelos scored the opener, but Kilmarnock equalised just five minutes later through Greg Stewart.



The hosts controlled the game with more than 60 per cent possession and had a total of 19 shots, but could not find the second goal as their winless run stretched to three games in all competitions.





Gerrard revealed that he told his squad the truth about their latest performance after the full time whistle.



“I have told them how it is, I have been honest and I have been truthful with them, that is the way I am and the way I have always been", the Gers boss said on Rangers TV.



“I can’t protect them, I have tried but they are men and they have to stand up and take responsibility because it is results like that which put all of us under pressure.



“These are results that are not good enough for this football club, especially at home.



“I wanted a reaction tonight, so that is the disappointing and frustrating thing.



“You can’t keep saying in the next game we want that reaction.



“They are playing for Rangers, 35,000 supporters went to Hampden on Sunday to support the team and they never got their money’s worth, especially in the final third.



“Again it is nearly packed tonight and again we have let the supporters down.



“So we deserve the groans, the boos and the shouts and we will accept it and try and work even harder to put it right."



Rangers climbed up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership table because of favourable results elsewhere, but lost the chance to close the gap on Hearts, who drew against Hibernian.



The Gers will next take on St. Mirren away from home.