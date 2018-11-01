We Won’t Sell Tanguy Ndombele To PSG – Former Lyon Star On Man City and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former France international Vikash Dhorasoo believes in-demand Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is likely to join a foreign club instead of Paris Saint-Germain, which would be a boost for Premier League pair Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.



PSG have been linked with a move for the talented midfielder, but have to negotiate with Lyon’s charismatic president Jean-Michel Aulas to sign the 21-year-old.











With Premier League clubs Manchester City and Tottenham interested in the Frenchman as well, Dhorasoo believes Aulas would prefer to sell the midfielder to a team outside France instead of strengthening their rivals PSG.



And Dhorasoo insists that Ndombele is too good to ply his trade in Ligue 1 for the long term.





“I do not think Aulas will let him go to PSG, he would prefer to strengthen a team abroad rather than Paris Saint-Germain", Dhorasoo told French sports daily L'Equipe.



“It's a shame because Tanguy Ndombele is a great player.



“He is too strong for Ligue 1, he is too strong for Lyon and he will have to leave.



“I have no doubt about his progression, he will succeed at any club."



Tottenham tried to sign Ndombele in the summer transfer window, but failed in their bid, while Manchester City also had an offer rejected.



The 21-year-old has had a good start to the season and has played a key role in central midfield.



In 11 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon, Ndombele has provided four assists so far this season.