West Ham Keen On Roma Star Despite Giallorossi Working On Contract Extension

West Ham United have identified Roma attacker Stephan El Shaarawy as a potential target to reinforce their attacking arsenal during the January transfer window.



The Hammers, who spent close to £100m during the summer transfer window, have not reached the lofty standards expected of them under Manuel Pellegrini so far this season.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, West Ham are now keen to start talks with Serie A giants Roma over the possibility of a deal for El Shaarawy in the winter transfer window.



The injuries to Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini, coupled with the consistency issues of some of the other attacking options at the club, are believed to be the reasons behind Pellegrini’s search for an alternative.





West Ham have already been informed by the Giallorossi that they are not looking to offload El Shaarawy, but the Hammers are waiting to pounce on the player if he fails to extend his contract.



El Shaarawy’s current contract expires in 2020, with Roma keen on offering him an extension that will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico at least until 2022.



The 26-year-old was once touted as one of the brightest prospects in Europe, but has yet to fulfil his potential since making his Serie A debut as a 16-year-old for Genoa in 2008.



El Shaarawy has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Roma so far this season and has scored three times in Serie A for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side.

