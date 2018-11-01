You Can Feel It In Your Skin – West Ham Talent Lauds Hammers Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United talent Grady Diangana has applauded the Hammers’ supporters for generating a fantastic atmosphere at the London Stadium whenever they play their home games.



Manuel Pellegrini’s men were handed a blow when they were knocked out of the EFL Cup following their 3-1 loss to city rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.











Diangana, who played the entirety of the game, was one of West Ham’s only bright spots during the tie as he proved to be a pacey and driving outlet on the right flank for the hosts.



The 20-year-old has enjoyed an extended run with the first team due to Andriy Yarmolenko’s injury after being involved during the Premier League game against Leicester City last Saturday as well.





Diangana applauded the West Ham faithful for their inspiring support from the stands during the games at the London Stadium and admitted that it is truly amazing to play in such an atmosphere.



“It’s an amazing feeling”, Diangana told the club’s official website.



“When the fans start to cheer, you can feel it in your skin.



"It’s such a loud atmosphere at London Stadium.



"It’s just amazing.”



Diangana is a graduate of the West Ham youth academy and came into the spotlight after bagging a brace on his first team debut for the Hammers during their 8-0 win over Macclesfield Town in September.

