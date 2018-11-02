An Important Challenge – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Not Underestimating Wigan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that the next opponents for his team, no matter the side, can never be underestimated and always pose a test.



The Peacocks will be on the road this weekend as they face Wigan Athletic in a league fixture on Sunday.











Being asked to assess their opponents ahead of the match, the Leeds manager said that the Latics will be no different to any of their other opponents.



"For me the next opponent that I’m playing is always the tough one and I never underestimate", Bielsa said at a press conference.





"And I always think the opponent is strong enough to represent an important challenge."



The Whites dropped points in their last match, at home against Nottingham Forest, and the veteran manager insists that the two points that they dropped in that match puts even more pressure on the away game, which they will now need to win.



"We always have the hope to win.



"We just draw at home and it makes it even more important to win an away game.



"And on the other side when someone talks so much as I just did, the best thing to avoid the criticism is to win the next game, so we have to win the game."



Leeds currently find themselves in second place in the Championship table, two points behind league leaders Sheffield United.

