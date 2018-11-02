XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2018 - 19:49 GMT

An Important Challenge – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Not Underestimating Wigan

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that the next opponents for his team, no matter the side, can never be underestimated and always pose a test.

The Peacocks will be on the road this weekend as they face Wigan Athletic in a league fixture on Sunday.




Being asked to assess their opponents ahead of the match, the Leeds manager said that the Latics will be no different to any of their other opponents.

"For me the next opponent that I’m playing is always the tough one and I never underestimate", Bielsa said at a press conference.
 


"And I always think the opponent is strong enough to represent an important challenge." 

The Whites dropped points in their last match, at home against Nottingham Forest, and the veteran manager insists that the two points that they dropped in that match puts even more pressure on the away game, which they will now need to win.


"We always have the hope to win.

"We just draw at home and it makes it even more important to win an away game.

"And on the other side when someone talks so much as I just did, the best thing to avoid the criticism is to win the next game, so we have to win the game."

Leeds currently find themselves in second place in the Championship table, two points behind league leaders Sheffield United.
 