Anthony Martial Needs To Do This – Manchester United Legend

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson believes that Anthony Martial has the potential to be one of the greatest players in the Premier League, but will need to hit the heights on a consistent basis.



The Frenchman was in great form for the Red Devils last month, finding the back of the net four times in three league games, including the winner against Everton last weekend.











His performances haven't gone unnoticed, with the 22-year-old being voted the club's player of the month for September.



Manchester United great Robson believes that last month saw the real Martial and he will needs to make last month a measure for himself and perform accordingly.





“For me, over the last month we’ve seen the real Martial, where you expect him to be, because he’s got so much talent”, Robson told Manchester United's official website.



“He’s had a terrific month and hopefully he can continue that all the way through the season now.



“Mentally, Martial just needs to get that little bit stronger to make sure he can do it week in, week out and not just have a good period for one month, then dip in form for a couple of months and then come back to form.



“If he can get stronger with his mentality and put performances in like he has been doing week in, week out then everyone will really appreciate him, and he is going to be one of the greats in the Premier League.



“We need it on a consistent basis and then that would be terrific for himself and for Man United.”



Martial wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer and a number of European clubs still remain keen on securing his services, though the Red Devils look reluctant to sell.

