Daniel Levy Convinced Dele Alli To Sign New Deal, Mauricio Pochettino Reveals

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says it was chairman Daniel Levy, and not him, who convinced Dele Alli to sign a new contract.



Spurs recently received a big boost when Alli put pen to paper on a fresh contract to commit his future to the north London giants.











With Spurs not signing a single player in the summer transfer window there were question marks over whether the current squad would feel the club are going in the right direction.



But Alli has signalled his desire to stay and Pochettino thinks he deserved the new deal, with an increased salary in recognition of his progress.





"In the next years I want to tell. I think it is important for him to improve his salary", Pochettino said at a press conference when asked how important it was for Spurs to lock Alli down on a new deal.



"Important for the club to reward him but contract or not he was still with a big, long contract.



"I think for Dele it is a very good thing."



The Spurs boss was then pressed on how easy it was to persuade Alli to sign and revealed that Levy did the convincing.



"That is a question for Daniel, not me", he said.

