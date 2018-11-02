Derek Adams’ Work Has Been Overlooked, Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has heaped praise on Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams, who he believes has been largely overlooked in Scotland in spite of all the good work he has done south of the border.



Both Ross and Adams spent most of their playing career in Scotland and then started their coaching careers north of the border before moving to England.











The move to England happened a bit earlier for Adams, while Ross arrived in League One in the summer, taking over at Sunderland.



The 42-year-old insists that Adams is not someone that he knows personally, but he knows him as someone who works in the same industry.





But Ross insists that he has respect for his Plymouth counterpart, whose good work has widely remained overlooked.



"Derek is someone I know through Scottish football, his playing days and also his management days", Ross said at a press conference.



"He’s more somebody who works in the same industry than someone who I know very well.



"I think he’s done exceptionally well since he came to Plymouth and I know he’s had some criticism in recent times and how positive an impact he’s made since he came can often be overlooked, such is the nature of the game.



"I think it’s been relatively overlooked in Scotland as well because he’s come down and done a terrific job so it will be nice to come up against him on Saturday and see him again."



Plymouth find themselves in a difficult situation, being placed in the relegation zone with just AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City being placed below them.

