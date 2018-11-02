Don’t Overreact, Rangers Legend Tells Fans On Form Dip

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has insisted that there is no need for the fans to overreact as a result of the poor run of form endured by the Gers in the last ten days across all competitions.



Steven Gerrard’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday as their winless run stretched to three games across all competitions, after disappointments against Aberdeen and Spartak Moscow over the last ten days.











The Gers were enjoying an impressive run of form prior to the stalemate against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League, after recording dominant wins over Rapid Vienna, Hearts and Hamilton.



However, a dip in form has seen them struggle since then and Rangers failed to shake off their League Cup loss to Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday after dropping points at home to Killie.





Johnstone, who won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup with Rangers in 1972, insisted that there is no need for the Gers faithful to overreact during a difficult phase and insisted that Gerrard and co. will turn things around with the backing of the fans.



“You are going to get lulls and dips over the course of the season and the test now for these players is to prove that they can get out of it”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“The manager will know the ones that want to roll up their sleeves and do well and anyone that doesn’t will find themselves out of the picture because he does have the options in the squad to change it now.



“If you are not doing the business, you will find yourself out the team or squad.



“The last week hasn’t been great for Rangers but there is certainly no need for the supporters to overreact here.



“They just need to keep supporting the team and keep backing the players and the manager because it will turn and the performances and the results will come again.”



Rangers will next face St Mirren away from home on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to get back to winning ways.

