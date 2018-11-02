Focus On Present – Jose Mourinho Deflects January Window Query

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has refused to dwell on the possibility of signing new players in January and insisted that Manchester United need to focus on improving their results at present.



Manchester United have seen an uptick in form in the Premier League over the last few weeks, with encouraging performances against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton.











They are still eighth in the Premier League table at the moment and the club are expected to spend money in January to make sure they can push forward in the second half of the season.



A centre-back is expected to be on Mourinho’s wish list in January, but the Manchester United boss refused to discuss the possibility of incoming signings in the winter.





He stressed the importance of focusing on performances and results, and on what they have at this stage of the season as Mourinho is aware that Manchester United are facing a tough fight to finish in the top four.



Asked whether he is expecting to sign players in January, the Portuguese said in a press conference: “I think at this moment we have to focus on ourselves and to do better or get better results.



“I think is very difficult for example to go to Stamford Bridge and do better what we did in terms of performance.



"We had three points in our pocket and left with only one.”



He continued: “In other matches, we should have better results and until end of December we have to focus on what we have in potential, problems and quality and try to go because at this moment we are outside the top four



“And we have to push hard and to work hard and try to get into this top four position.”

