Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Not Right For Real Madrid Says Ex-President

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has claimed that Antonio Conte would not be the ideal choice to lead Los Blancos due to his philosophy, that relies on a defensive approach.



Florentino Perez is still on the lookout for a full-time coach at Real Madrid, despite the appointment of Santiago Solari, following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui shortly after the humiliating 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico.











Solari, who was in charge of the Real Madrid B side, has taken over on an interim basis and won his first game in charge against UD Melila in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.



However, the European champions are still tracking a number of high-profile targets to take over permanently at the Santiago Bernabeu, including Conte.





The Italian was sacked in the summer by Chelsea despite winning the FA Cup at the end of last season and is still looking for a new challenge.



Calderon, who served as the president at Real Madrid for three years, thinks Conte is not the ideal choice for Los Blancos since he relies too much on a defensive approach that would not go down too well with the fans or the team.



"I don't think Antonio Conte will be the coach the Bernabeu is expecting”, Calderon told BBC Radio 5 live's Football Daily Euro Leagues Show.



“He's like Jose Mourinho – a defensive coach with normally three centre-backs playing counter-attacking football.



"That's not what Real Madrid expect to see.



"The president tried this before with Mourinho.



“They didn't win the Champions League and he left the club in a bad situation."



Conte is still in litigation with Chelsea with respect to the manner in which he was sacked in the summer by the Premier League giants.

