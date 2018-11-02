XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2018 - 15:40 GMT

From January Could Have These Four Players Available – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has indicated towards a big boost in January as he says no fewer than four players could return to fitness.

Bielsa's decision to go with a small squad this season has come under the microscope in recent weeks as Leeds have been struck by a series of injuries.




There was also surprise when Leeds signed a player already injured in the shape of midfielder Izzy Brown, on loan from Chelsea.

Bielsa is now looking forward to January when he thinks Brown, defenders Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi and striker Patrick Bamford could all be back in selection contention.
 


"From January we will have the possibility to get back our four injured players: Berardi, Bamford, Ayling, Brown", the Leeds boss told a press conference.

Bielsa was asked about Berardi's injury and explained it is complex in nature.


"A lot of time [is needed for Berardi]. It’s not a simple injury.

"I don’t know how to explain it, the level of the tendon, the muscle, went to the other body.

"The muscle had turned around the tendon."

Despite being hit by a number of injury blows, Leeds remain firmly in the automatic promotion hunt and currently sit second in the Championship standings, just two points behind league leaders Sheffield United.
 