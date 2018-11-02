Granit Xhaka vs Mo Salah, Sorry Game Is Liverpool’s To Lose, Former Arsenal Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal star Paul Mariner has all but written off the Gunners' chances of competing with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.



The Gunners have won 12 of their last 13 games across all competitions under new boss Unai Emery and talk is growing that the north London club are firmly on the way back.











They face an acid test against title challengers Liverpool on Saturday though and Jurgen Klopp's men head into the encounter unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season.



Mariner is pessimistic about Arsenal's chances, despite his former club's good run and believes that right across the pitch, in little battle after little battle, the Gunners are outmatched.





Mariner said on ESPN FC: "You look at the units, the defensive unit, the midfield unit and the attacking unit, and it's Liverpool all the way.



"The only unit that Arsenal have got a bit of a chance on is those forward players because they've got so much pace, so much quality going forward and putting the ball into the back of the net.



"But, having said that, when you look at the mouthwatering prospect of Granit Xhaka going up against Mo Salah….



"I think he's [Emery] going to have to [play him in defence] again because I don’t think [Nacho] Monreal is going to be fit.



"I wouldn't risk anyone else as at least Granit Xhaka has had a go in that position.



"And just look at [Shkodran] Mustafi and [Rob] Holding who are the two central defenders – can they match up with what [Roberto] Firmino is going to be doing?



"When he drops deep there is so much concern.



"Is it [Mohamed] Elneny and [Lucas] Torreira in the holding role? So even if you look at the holding players, the match-ups are there for all to see.



"This is Liverpool's game to lose", Mariner, who turned out for Arsenal from 1984 to 1986, added.



Liverpool have not lost at Arsenal since 2015 and have put seven goals past the Gunners on their last two visits to the Emirates Stadium.

