Hated Playing Well And Not Winning At Chelsea, Derby Boss Frank Lampard Admits

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has revealed he hated seeing his side play well but lose against Chelsea, and is keen to make sure it does not happen again as the Rams look to kick on.



The Rams fought valiantly before bowing out of the EFL Cup following their 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the fourth round of the competition earlier this week.











Derby overturned a one-goal deficit twice within the first half-hour or so to set the tone for what proved to be an entertaining affair and the perfect advert for the EFL Cup this season.



The Derby boss almost bagged the ultimate prize on his return to Chelsea, where he spent 13 years becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but the element of luck worked against his men as the Rams fell short in the end.





Lampard admitted that he hates playing well and having nothing to show for it in the end, just like how the Rams succumbed to a defeat against Chelsea, and insisted that Derby should work hard and move on.



"We are setting standards, we are playing well”, Lampard was quoted as saying by the Derby Telegraph.



"I hate playing well and not winning, as we did at Middlesbrough and against Chelsea, but on reflection I have to say 'yes, we really have made some strides'.



"I just feel there is more we can do as a team by working hard day in, day out, and improving.



"It has been a good little patch for us but the minute we think that, and relax on it, it won't be and so we must keep working and keep moving forward."



Derby will next face Birmingham City at Pride Park on Saturday in the Championship as they aim to continue their push for promotion at the end of the season.

