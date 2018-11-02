He’ll Be Wanted Man – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Pleased To Strengthen Hold On Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has said that he is delighted to have tied down one of the club's brightest young prospects, in the shape of Bali Mumba, to a new contract.



It is the teenager's first professional contract and is meant to keep the player at the club until at least the summer of 2021.











Mumba has impressed with his performances this season and the 42-year-old manager had previously at his desire to retain the core group of academy graduates for the success of the team in the future.



Giving his reaction to the contract announcement, Ross said that the 17-year-old is someone who will attract the attention of clubs throughout the country in the future and to have retained him is the club's biggest statement of intent.





“We are delighted to be able to retain our best young players and our most promising players. I think for the club as a whole it is a really good reflection on the academy", Ross told his club's official website.



“They have brought him through and now he wants to stay.



"He is undoubtedly someone who will attract attention throughout the country because of his ability but hopefully it is a real statement of our intent about how we want to move the club forward.”



Ross will be hoping that Mumba, along with the other academy talents, can be playing Championship football for Sunderland next season.

