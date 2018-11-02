XRegister
02/11/2018 - 16:10 GMT

He’s Dynamic – Marcelo Bielsa Defends Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Stuart Dallas will continue to play as a full-back, but insists he will also have an important contribution to make going forward.

Dallas, a winger by nature, has been entrusted with the dual tasks of defending as well as assisting in attack in the absence of a number of first-team regulars due to injury.




First choice right-back Luke Ayling suffered a medial collateral ligament damage to his knee in the match against Nottingham Forest and is expected to be sidelined for at least two months.

In his absence Dallas has been asked to play the role of a full-back, with the manager insisting that he is more than happy with the player's performance.
 


"He will play as a full-back," Bielsa said at a press conference, ahead of the DW Stadium visit.

"He has a very important contribution to the offensive play.


"He has a very good first pass.

"He is a dynamic player and adapts very well to the style of play."

After the disappointment of the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, the Whites will be looking for a win when the hit the road on Sunday.
 