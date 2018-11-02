I Deny It – Agent of Mexico Star Gives Arsenal and Spurs Boost As Roma Talk Scuppered

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Hector Herrera has rubbished claims of an agreement between the player and Roma.



The midfielder’s contract with Porto expires at the end of the season and it has given rise to speculation over his future, with many clubs eyeing signing him next year on a free transfer.











Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with having an interest in the Mexican midfielder, but reports in Italy emerged which suggested that a rough agreement is in place between his agent and Roma.



However, Gabriel Moraes, the midfielder’s agent, rubbished the claims and insisted that no such agreement has been reached with any club at the moment.





He revealed that Herrera is still considering the option of signing a new deal with Porto and says that a number of clubs have been in touch with him in order to sign Herrera on a free transfer next summer.



Speaking to Italian outlet LaRoma24, Moraes said: “I deny the rumours that talk of an agreement with Roma for my client.



“I read newspaper articles about this subject every day but I am telling you, none of them are true.”



He added: “For the moment we don’t know whether we will renew with Porto, we are talking with the club to understand what we can do.



“I can tell you many clubs have been interested in Herrera during this period, but I have not reached an agreement.”

